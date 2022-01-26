Riverhead resident Jesse L. Miles died Jan. 24, 2022, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 85.

He was born Aug. 7, 1936, in Powhatan, Va., to Clarence and Pearl (Brown) Miles.

He married Ruth Ford May 18, 1957, in Riverhead. A Riverhead High School graduate, he worked for Hill’s Warehouse in Brentwood, Tommasini Appliances and Grumman Aerospace.

Mr. Miles was a deacon at First Baptist Church in Cut­ch­ogue and a master Mason.

Family said he enjoyed sports, especially baseball, and played on teams for Pumphouse, BlueBird Aces and Tyree Lodge.

Predeceased by his daughter Angela, Mr. Miles is survived by his wife, who resides in Riverhead; his daughters Vicki Williams of Georgia, Judy Miles of Mastic and Susan Miles of Flanders; his brothers, Charles, the Rev. Oliver, Walter and Roland, who all reside in Riverhead; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Jan. 31, from 10 to 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Riverhead. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Riverhead Cemetery.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.