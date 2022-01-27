Past downtown grant winners shows path forward for Riverhead, Riverhead superintendent on mask mandate
Here are the headlines for Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Looking back at prior downtown grant winners shows path forward for Riverhead Town
Town Board praises proposed downtown development project, but questions remain about parking capacity
Riverhead superintendent: ‘Rollercoaster situation’ on mask mandate in schools
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Developers pitch new affordable housing proposal in Cutchogue
NORTHFORKER
Five North Fork businesses offering winter CSAs
WEATHER
Expect increasing clouds today with a high near 31 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 26.