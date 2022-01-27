NWS: Winter storm watch in effect as snow expected late Friday into Saturday

The NWS map showing potential snowfalls, as of early Thursday morning. (Credit: NWS)

A winter storm could bring potentially heavy snow to the area Friday night into Saturday, although there remains significant uncertainty as to the amount of snow based on how the storm tracks in the next 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS issued a winter storm watch from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday, which warns of a potential of 6-12 inches and wind gusts as high as 45 mph.

“There’s still a lot of uncertainty,” said Tiffany Fortier, a meteorologist with the NWS in Upton. She said the snow totals in the winter storm watch are leaning toward the conservative side as of Thursday morning in case the low pressure system stays more to the east.

She said the uncertainty is based on different models showing conflicting paths for the storm. Some are showing the storm tracking west, while others are tracking farther east.

“If it shoots east early, we really won’t get that much snow and out winter impacts will be lessened,” she said. “If it does tend to hug along the coast, as long as it doesn’t go too close, then impacts can be pretty significant, especially with wind, heavy snow and coastal flooding.”

She said it’s a “complex situation.” The NWS could have more clarity later tonight, or possibly as late as Friday morning. The scenario that would lead to the highest snowfall totals would mean potentially 20 inches of snow, a scenario with only about 10% probability as of Thursday morning, according to the NWS.

The winter storm watch says travel could be difficult and gusty winds could bring down tree branches. A gale watch is also in effect for Friday night through Saturday night. Coastal flooding would be most likely during Saturday morning and night high tides as well as the Sunday morning high tide.

Snowfall rates could be 1-2 inches per hour on the East End, according to the NWS.