Police seek public’s help to locate two teens

Maria Mete, left, and Jackeline Carballo

Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate two teens who left Little Flower Children and Family Services in Wading River together.

The two girls were seen entering a dark color Subaru with Florida registration plates.

Maria Mete, who was recently located in the Glen Cove area after a runaway incident, is also known to frequent the Farmingdale area. She is 13. Police said she is white, about 5 foot 1, 140 pounds with a light complexion and black and blonde long hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and boots.

Jackeline Carballo, 14, is Hispanic, about 5 foot 3 and 198 pounds with a light complexion and brown mid-length hair. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray pants and a lime green winter hat. Her possible destination is unknown, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500.