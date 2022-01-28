Cops: Suspect in burglary flees on foot after confronted by IHOP employee

Riverhead Town police are investigating a burglary that occurred late Thursday night at IHOP on Route 58.

An employee told police that while the restaurant was closed, someone broke a window on the southwest side of the building. The person entered through the broken window and stole cash from the register.

The employee confronted the suspect, who then fled on foot. The Suffolk County Sheriff’s K-9 unit assisted in the search at the scene, but did not result in locating the suspect.

Police did not specify the amount of money stolen. Police responded just after 11 p.m. The restaurant closes at 10 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500.