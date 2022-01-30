Blotters: Flanders man arrested for DWI

• Southampton police arrested a Flanders man in Hampton Bays Friday for driving while intoxicated.

Police initially pulled over Eddy Carretocardona, 31, for driving slowly on the shoulder of the road after responding to a report of a reckless and erratic motorist. He told police he’d had two drinks, performed poorly on field sobriety tests and failed a pre-screening breath test.

Mr. Carretocardona was transported to police headquarters, where he was processed and held. He’s been charged with a DWI and moving from a lane unsafely. Another charge indicated that Mr. Carretocardona had been driving with a learner’s permit without an appropriate supervisor.

• A Medford man pulled over in Riverside on Saturday was arrested after police learned his license had been revoked in 2019 for leaving the scene of an accident, in addition to multiple suspensions.

Robert Mone, 53, also had an active bench warrant from June 2019 for failing to appear in court. He was arrested and transported to police headquarters, where he was held for morning arraignment.

Mr. Mone has been charged with second degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and stopping or slowing without signaling. A police report notes the bench warrant was executed by the reporting officer, as authorized by court.

• About $2,000 worth of merchandise was reported stolen from the Lowe’s store on Route 58 last Tuesday night, according to police.

• About $756 worth of merchandise was reported stolen from the Coach store in Tanger Outlets last Thursday afternoon, according to police.

• Nada Klinovsky, 54, address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated on Roanoke Avenue Monday night.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.