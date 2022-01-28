Mattituck resident Edward G. Danowski died Jan. 24, 2022, in South Carolina. He was 70.

Born Sept. 23, 1951, in Riverhead, he was the son of Edward and Florence (Gates) Danowski. He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1969 and married Janet DeFriest, his high school sweetheart and love of his life, on May 2, 1971, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead.

Mr. Danowski was the owner of the Clothes Pub in Southold for 27 years and co-owner of Cutting Edge Landscaping.

He loved the outdoors – hunting, fishing and boating – and traveling to the Florida Keys. He also loved playing with his grandchildren.

Predeceased by his father, he is survived by his wife, Janet; his children, Jaime (Jack) Martilotta of Greenport; Kristen Urick, Edward J. Danowski (Nickie) of Southold; his mother, of Baiting Hollow; his siblings, Dolores Niecko of Laurel, Carol Niewadomski of Jamesport, Barbara Duva of Cuthogue, Susan Flannery of Pennsylvania, David Danowski of Florida, Mark Danowski of Westhampton and Gary Danowski of Baiting Hollow; grandchildren Logan Urick, Sean Urick, Jack Martilotta III, Sophia Martilotta, Emma Rose Martilotta, Edward J. Danowski, Kylee Consolino and Hailee Consolino; and brother- and sister-in-law George and Joanne Krapf.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Feb. 2, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm. at McLaughlin Hepner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, at the funeral home, followed by interment at Baiting Hollow Cemetery.

