Cops: Three men charged for car break-in early Friday in Wading River

The suspects reportedly stole credit cards from a vehicle parked at Howard Street home in Wading River. (Credit: Google Maps)

Three men were arrested for breaking into a vehicle in Wading River after Riverhead Town police located the suspects early Friday morning with assistance from a homeowner who caught one suspect in the act on surveillance video.

The three suspects were each charged with six counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, according to Riverhead police.

They were identified as Keval Gray, 31, of Amityville; David Andre, 29, of Amityville and Crizma Brown, 31, of Central Islip.

Police were notified at 4:42 a.m. from the homeowner on Howard Street in the Lewin Hills neighborhood of a suspicious man on his property. When the homeowner went outside, the man had already left the area. The resident notified police that he could see one suspect in his vehicle on the surveillance video. When he checked the vehicle, he found that all the credit cards were missing in his wife’s wallet.

As he contacted police, he also got into his vehicle to search the area, police said. He spotted a vehicle nearby, which took off at a high rate of speed when the homeowner approached, police said.

The homeowner relayed the location to police and several cars were dispatched to the area and located the vehicle on Gerald Street.

An officer who was interviewing the men observed a number of credit cards “strewn about the interior of the vehicle,” police said.

Police confirmed the credit cards belonged to the Howard Street homeowner.

The three suspects were held pending arraignment.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 631-727-4500.