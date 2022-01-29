Latest projections show 18-24 inches of snow falling on the North Fork

The snowfall projections graphic released overnight. (Credit: National Weather Service)

The National Weather Service has once again increased its snowfall projections for Saturday’s nor’easter, saying as much as 18-24 inches is likely for the North Fork.

The service, in its 5 a.m. announcement, said the update was based on radar trends and overnight snowfall reports of 5-7 inches across Long Island.

Snowfall rates will continue to increase through daybreak across the region,” the NWS reported in its 5 a.m. special weather statement. “Rates of 1 to 2 inches an hour are possible with locally up to three inches per hour. Strong winds will create blowing and drifting of snow.”

Those conditions could continue into the afternoon, the NWS said.

A blizzard warning remains into effect until 7 p.m. Saturday with a coastal flood advisory issued through midnight. The NWS’s blizzard warning reiterated that more than a foot of snow could fall on top of what accumulated overnight. Wind gusts could still reach as high as 60 mph.

“Travel will be very difficult to impossible,” the warning reads. “Strong winds could cause tree damage.”

PSEG Long Island on Saturday morning was reporting only scattered outages across Long Island, with none on the North Fork. In Montauk, there were 95 customers without power as of 7 a.m., according to the utility’s outage map.

Check back for updates as the storm develops and new information becomes available throughout the day Saturday.