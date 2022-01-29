Photos: As blizzard winds down, digging out begins

Plowing at the King Kullen shopping center in Wading River Saturday afternoon. (Credit: Bill Landon)

The storm that brought blizzard conditions to the area Friday night into Saturday was moving out of the area this evening, leaving plenty of snow behind as the cleanup begins.

The National Weather Service cautioned that blowing and drifting snow is still reducing visibility and travel is strongly discouraged. The blizzard warning ends at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The NWS reported 14 inches of snow was recorded in Riverhead at 1 p.m. Saturday, before the storm concluded, so final totals will likely be higher. The highest total in Suffolk, as of the most recent update, was at Islip Airport where 22.4 inches were recorded.

While the sun is expected to be out Sunday, the high temperature will be just 26 degrees.

Here are photos in the Wading River area Saturday:

Photos by Bill Landon