Historical society exhibit brings the Victorian Era to the North Fork, Portrait of Justice Allen Smith unveiled

‘Inventing Childhood’ is on display at the Suffolk County Historical Society in Riverhead through April. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Here are the headlines for Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Historical society exhibit brings the Victorian Era to the North Fork

Portrait of late Justice Allen Smith unveiled at town justice court

Photos: As blizzard winds down, digging out begins

Cops: Three men charged for car break-in early Friday in Wading River

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

History and family bring a doctor and his family back to Orient

Elderly Cutchogue man drowns in pool he fell into while shoveling snow

Photos: Snow blankets the North Fork

NORTHFORKER

10 things to do on the North Fork this February

HarborFrost in Sag Harbor carves up wintry fun on the South Fork

One Minute on the North Fork: Ice Skating in Mitchell Park

Favorite sledding spots on the North Fork

Geek Talks at übergeek Brewing Co. make science (and more) fun for all

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 29 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 22. Temperatures are expected to finally get above freezing Tuesday and continue to warm for the next several days.