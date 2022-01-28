The following is a list of phone numbers Riverhead residents should have handy during a storm.

Emergency 911

Riverhead Town Police Non-Emergency: 631-727-4500

Riverhead Storm Hotline: 631-727-3200 ext. 767

Riverhead Town Highway Department: 631-727-3200 ext. 228

Southampton Town storm-related emergency hotline: 631-728-3400

Northfork Animal Welfare League: 631-765-1811

Cablevision: 631-727-6300

PSEG: 800-490-0075

National Grid: 800-490-0045

Long Island Rail Road: 516-822-5477

FEMA: 800-621-3362

NYS: Emergency Management Office 518-292-2200

Suffolk County Office of Emergency Management — 631-852-4900

Suffolk County Water Authority: 631-665-0663

Verizon: 877-773-8399

MTA Long Island Bus: 516-228-4000

Red Cross: 877-733-2767

Suffolk County Public Works: 631-852-4010

Correction: The emergency phone number for the Suffolk County Office of Emergency Management has been updated.