Daily Update: Riverhead schools to receive boost in state aid

Riverhead district residents at a foundation aid rally in January 2020. (Credit: Tara Smith/file)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead school district to receive higher than expected total in state aid

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Sunset Motel in Greenport sells to former owners of The Menhaden

Update: Services set for 77-year-old Cutchogue man who died during blizzard

NORTHFORKER

Wine and cheese shops make the perfect pair in Wading River

Top five North Fork sales of 2021 all eclipsed $4M as demand continues to outpace supply

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 35 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be cloudy this evening and the low tonight will be around 23.