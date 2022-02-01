Daily Update: Riverhead schools to receive boost in state aid
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead school district to receive higher than expected total in state aid
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Sunset Motel in Greenport sells to former owners of The Menhaden
Update: Services set for 77-year-old Cutchogue man who died during blizzard
NORTHFORKER
Wine and cheese shops make the perfect pair in Wading River
Top five North Fork sales of 2021 all eclipsed $4M as demand continues to outpace supply
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 35 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be cloudy this evening and the low tonight will be around 23.