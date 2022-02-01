Flanders resident Anthony T. Guarraci died Jan. 22, 2022, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 65.

Born March 12, 1956, in Manhattan, he served in the U.S. Army from 1973 to 1974 and worked as a tow truck driver.

Mr. Guaracci is survived by his partner of many years, Carla Kelley; his children, Denise Reyes, Kimberly Haga, Anthony Haga, Dominick Haga and Kayla Schunk; nine grandchildren; and a brother and a sister.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Feb. 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. Burial will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.