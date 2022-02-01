Cops: Two women arrested following assault at 7-Eleven in November

Riverhead Town police arrested two women for an assault that occurred in November at the 7-Eleven located near the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Angie Vanegas, 19, and Iona Weston, 20, both of whom live in Riverhead, were charged with a felony count of second-degree assault, police said.

Police said there was an “extensive investigation” into the assault that occurred on Nov. 13, in which a male employee was confronted by two women, punched and stabbed in the leg. The employee was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said at the time.

Additional details on what led to the incident were not available.

Both women were held for arraignment in Riverhead Town Justice Court.