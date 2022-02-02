Town Board hires new attorney, Mask mandate remains in schools

Erik Howard, speaking at a recent Town Board meeting, was appointed the new town attorney. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town Board hires new town attorney, but tables proposal to set organizational structure

Mask mandate in schools to remain for now; COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Suffolk

Cops: Two women arrested following assault at 7-Eleven in November

Girls Basketball: As SWR coach surpasses 100 career wins, Wildcats (16-1) set sights on league title

Girls Basketball: Give Riverhead coach points for positivity

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

60% of respondents to town’s business survey said sales increased last year; staff shortages, supply chain top obstacles

NORTHFORKER

Hidden North Fork: Treasure maps that bring out the adventurer in all of us

North Fork Dream Home: Highly coveted private waterfront community living in Southold

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high near 39 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 35.