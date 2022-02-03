Island Water Park gets approval from Town Board, SWR parents speak out against school mask mandate
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Island Water Park gets full site plan approval
As parents rail against masks, SWR school board president say there needs to be an ‘exit strategy’
Cops: Riverhead man stole $11K worth of merchandise from Home Depot
Correction officers intercept large meat cleaver mailed to inmate at Riverside jail
Real Estate Transfers: Feb. 3, 2022
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Study recommends $5M groundwater recharge system for Greenport
‘Jim loved the town;’ Grahtwohl remembered as passionate keeper of town history
NORTHFORKER
Southold winter festival set for Feb. 19: Here’s what you need to know
WEATHER
It will be cloudy and mild today with a chance for rain mainly after 1 p.m., and a high temperature near 46 degrees, according to the, according to the National Weather Service. Rain will continue to fall this evening and the low tonight will be around 37.