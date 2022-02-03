Daily Update

Island Water Park gets approval from Town Board, SWR parents speak out against school mask mandate

By Riverhead News-Review

This article is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound

The manmade lake at Island Water Park in Calverton, pictured in July, will feature an inflatable Aquapark, bumper boats, kayaking and other activities.(Credit: Tim Gannon)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Island Water Park gets full site plan approval

As parents rail against masks, SWR school board president say there needs to be an ‘exit strategy’

Cops: Riverhead man stole $11K worth of merchandise from Home Depot

Correction officers intercept large meat cleaver mailed to inmate at Riverside jail

Real Estate Transfers: Feb. 3, 2022

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Study recommends $5M groundwater recharge system for Greenport

‘Jim loved the town;’ Grahtwohl remembered as passionate keeper of town history

NORTHFORKER

Southold winter festival set for Feb. 19: Here’s what you need to know

WEATHER

It will be cloudy and mild today with a chance for rain mainly after 1 p.m., and a high temperature near 46 degrees, according to the, according to the National Weather Service. Rain will continue to fall this evening and the low tonight will be around 37.

Related Content