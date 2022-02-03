Cops: Riverhead man stole $11K worth of merchandise from Home Depot

A Riverhead who allegedly stole more than $11,000 worth of merchandise from the Route 58 Home Depot surrendered to police Wednesday.

Police charged Charles Lamb, 45, with five counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony. Police said management at Home Depot reported several incidents of theft that occurred between Sept. 3 and Dec. 11 in 2021. In each instance, the suspect reportedly stole merchandise that mostly included high end faucets and surveillance system cameras.

Police said there were five instances reported. During a “lengthy investigation,” detectives identified the suspect as Mr. Lamb and linked him to the thefts.

Mr. Lamb was remanded to the Suffolk County Correction facility following his arraignment Wednesday. Additional details on the arraignment were not yet available.