Police Blotters: Mattituck woman arrested for DWI in Hampton Bays

Southampton police arrested a Mattituck woman last Thursday for driving while intoxicated.

Police stopped Angela Sidlauskas, 29, in Hampton Bays after receiving reports of a vehicle operating erratically near Montauk Highway. She performed poorly on field sobriety tests and failed a pre-screen breath test, according to an incident report.

Ms. Sidlauskas was transported to police headquarters for processing. She has been charged with a DWI, failing to keep right on a two-lane road, moving from lane unsafely and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway.

• Carlos Giraldo, 44, of Hampton Bays was arrested in Flanders last Tuesday for driving with a suspended license. His license had been suspended in November for failing to answer a court summons.

Mr. Giraldo, who was released in the field, has been charged with third degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• On Friday, a caller reported an unknown male subject entering a store along Flanders Road in Flanders and stealing two 12-packs of Corona beer valued around $50, according to a police report. Police did not find the suspect.

• Gregory Powell, 59, address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated Sunday afternoon on Osborn Avenue in Riverhead, according to town police.

• Jerrard Caruso, age and addressed unavailable, was charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following his arrest Monday afternoon on Middle Country Road in Wading River.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.