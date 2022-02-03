Riverhead resident George W. Trent Jr. died Feb. 2, 2022, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 65.

Mr. Trent was born Jan. 10, 1957, in Riverhead, to George and Earlene Trent. He graduated from Riverhead High School. He worked for Riverhead Ford and Photocircuits.

Family said he enjoyed playing Lotto and going for drives.

Predeceased by his father, he is survived by his mother; his children, Vincent Trent, Vanisha Trent, Kiana Trent and Jerome Eleazer; his siblings, Emma Kimble, Georgia McCoy, Peggy Henderson, Reba Allen and Danny Trent; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, followed by a funeral service at 11. Interment will follow at Riverhead Cemetery.