Riverhead school district to hold public hearing Tuesday on plan to spend $1.1M from repair reserve fund

By Riverhead News-Review

The Riverhead Central School District will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Tuesday on its plan to spend just over $1.1 million on several infrastructure projects throughout the district.

The funds are from the 2017 repair reserve fund and require voter approval. Voters approved the creation of the $7.5 million repair reserve for future building maintenance in May 2017. The district previously had reserves in 2011 and 2015.

A public notice on the hearing lists the proposed expenses as:

  • Aquebogue Elementary School
    a. sidewalk repair
  • Districtwide
    a. replace mobotix districtwide
  • Riverhead High School
    a. replace auditorium lighting
    b. repair and refinish bathroom by gymnasium
    c. replace gymnasium scoreboard
  • Riverhead Middle School
    a. replace gymnasium air handler units
  • Phillips Avenue Elementary School
    a. repair and refinish bathroom in rear wing
  • Pulaski Street Elementary School
    a. main office repairs and refinish
    b. repair and refinish bathroom in middle hall
  • Riley Avenue Elementary School
    a. repair and refinish bathroom in 1st grade hallway

The Board of Education will also hold a regular meeting Tuesday night in the high school auditorium. The meeting will be live streamed here. Questions or comments from the Board of Education can be submitted here.

