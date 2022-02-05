Riverhead school district to hold public hearing Tuesday on plan to spend $1.1M from repair reserve fund

The Riverhead Central School District will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Tuesday on its plan to spend just over $1.1 million on several infrastructure projects throughout the district.

The funds are from the 2017 repair reserve fund and require voter approval. Voters approved the creation of the $7.5 million repair reserve for future building maintenance in May 2017. The district previously had reserves in 2011 and 2015.

A public notice on the hearing lists the proposed expenses as:

Aquebogue Elementary School

a. sidewalk repair



a. replace auditorium lighting

b. repair and refinish bathroom by gymnasium

c. replace gymnasium scoreboard



a. replace gymnasium air handler units



a. repair and refinish bathroom in rear wing



a. main office repairs and refinish

b. repair and refinish bathroom in middle hall



a. repair and refinish bathroom in 1st grade hallway

The Board of Education will also hold a regular meeting Tuesday night in the high school auditorium. The meeting will be live streamed here. Questions or comments from the Board of Education can be submitted here.