Riverhead school district to hold public hearing Tuesday on plan to spend $1.1M from repair reserve fund
The Riverhead Central School District will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Tuesday on its plan to spend just over $1.1 million on several infrastructure projects throughout the district.
The funds are from the 2017 repair reserve fund and require voter approval. Voters approved the creation of the $7.5 million repair reserve for future building maintenance in May 2017. The district previously had reserves in 2011 and 2015.
A public notice on the hearing lists the proposed expenses as:
- Aquebogue Elementary School
a. sidewalk repair
- Districtwide
a. replace mobotix districtwide
- Riverhead High School
a. replace auditorium lighting
b. repair and refinish bathroom by gymnasium
c. replace gymnasium scoreboard
- Riverhead Middle School
a. replace gymnasium air handler units
- Phillips Avenue Elementary School
a. repair and refinish bathroom in rear wing
- Pulaski Street Elementary School
a. main office repairs and refinish
b. repair and refinish bathroom in middle hall
- Riley Avenue Elementary School
a. repair and refinish bathroom in 1st grade hallway
The Board of Education will also hold a regular meeting Tuesday night in the high school auditorium. The meeting will be live streamed here. Questions or comments from the Board of Education can be submitted here.