State DOT to hold public hearing on Calverton intersection, Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard proposal stalls
State DOT to hold public hearing on proposed construction at Greenport, Calverton intersections
Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard’s proposal stalls before Planning Board in split vote
Riverhead school district to hold public hearing Tuesday on plan to spend $1.1M from repair reserve fund
Former SWR lacrosse star named D-I preseason player of year by magazine
Boys Basketball: Riverhead tears shed after painful loss
Town Board majority supports affordable housing proposal in Cutchogue
$6M bond planned to fund construction of Southold Town Justice Court
Boys Basketball: After surpassing 1,000 career points, Mattituck’s Woods scores 25 at Pierson
North Fork Teddy Bears are handmade with love in Orient
A new vision for Greenport’s Fiedler Gallery
One Minute on the North Fork: Cozying up at Sherwood House Vineyards
Expect rain today with a high temperature of about 42 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 32.