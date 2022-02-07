State DOT to hold public hearing on Calverton intersection, Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard proposal stalls

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines for Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

State DOT to hold public hearing on proposed construction at Greenport, Calverton intersections

Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard’s proposal stalls before Planning Board in split vote

Riverhead school district to hold public hearing Tuesday on plan to spend $1.1M from repair reserve fund

Former SWR lacrosse star named D-I preseason player of year by magazine

Boys Basketball: Riverhead tears shed after painful loss

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Town Board majority supports affordable housing proposal in Cutchogue

$6M bond planned to fund construction of Southold Town Justice Court

Boys Basketball: After surpassing 1,000 career points, Mattituck’s Woods scores 25 at Pierson

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Teddy Bears are handmade with love in Orient

A new vision for Greenport’s Fiedler Gallery

One Minute on the North Fork: Cozying up at Sherwood House Vineyards

WEATHER

Expect rain today with a high temperature of about 42 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 32.