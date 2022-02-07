Althea Sidor, a lifelong resident of Mattituck, N.Y., passed away at the age of 82 on Feb. 3, 2022, surrounded by family.

Althea was born on Sept. 24, 1939, to Helen (Harris) and Benedict Andruski. She is survived by her devoted husband, Edward Sidor Sr.; son Edward Sidor Jr. and partner Alexander Schlempp of New York and Southold, N.Y.; daughter Lynn Lamie and husband James Lamie of Pembroke, Mass.; and grandson Ryan James Lamie, University of Massachusetts at Amherst. Althea also leaves behind her sister, Laurie Kujawski of Virginia; adored nieces and nephews, including six godchildren; and a close group of treasured friends.

Althea was very proud of her Polish heritage and was involved in the Rosary Society of Our Lady of Ostrabama R.C. Church. She will be missed for her keen wit, sense of humor and passion for cooking family dinners. Those who knew her will remember her as a loving wife and for her deep commitment to the many friends and family who surrounded her.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Feb. 10, from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Our Lady of Ostrabama R.C. Church in Cutchogue.

In lieu of flowers the family appreciates a donation to the Peconic Bay Medical Center Foundation — Palliative Care Services. Checks can be made out to PBMC Foundation, 1 Heroes Way, Riverhead, NY 11901. Please include with your check: “In memory of Althea Sidor” and designated to/in honor of Palliative Care Services (pbmcfoundation.thankyou4caring.org/pages/donation).

