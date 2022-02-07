Riverhead resident Glenn W. Magee died Feb. 6, 2022, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 68.

He was born Dec. 7, 1953, to Robert and Ruth (Johnston) Magee.

A 1971 graduate of Alfred G. Berner High School, he retired after 23 years as a maintenance mechanic for the Riverhead sewer district.

He loved fishing and walking on the beach and made lamps from beach glass. Mr. Magee also found the first dinosaur footprint on Long Island, which is now at Sands Point Museum.

Predeceased by his parents and his brother, Stephen, he is survived by his children, Douglas (Tara) of Liverpool, N.Y. and James, of Riverhead; his sister, Kay Magee of Riverhead; his sister-in-law, Nancy Magee; his nephews, Brian and Joe Magee; and two grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, Feb. 12, from 2 to 5 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to the animal shelter of your choice or to Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

