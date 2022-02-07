William Francis “Bill” Taylor of Mattituck passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Stafford Springs, Conn., in 1933, he was the devoted son of William L. and Catherine M. Taylor. Bill graduated in 1951 from Stafford High School, where he served as class president.

From 1953 to 1957, he proudly served in the United States Air Force as a staff sergeant with the 62nd Troop Carrier Wing and was crew chief on a C-124 Globemaster. Following his service in the Air Force, he attended the University of Connecticut, Porter School of Tool Design and Suffolk County Community College, earning certificates in electronics technology. His lengthy career included employment at Kaman Aircraft, Republic Aircraft, Hazeltine Corp. and K.G. Brown.

Bill retired from Brookhaven National Lab in 1995, after 28 years as a technical project supervisor. He spent the latter years of his career serving as a technical consultant for the Lab, and finally as the owner of Doka Marine Products, a zinc foundry that manufactured fittings for the marine industry.

He met the love of his life, Joanne Taylor, née Bokinz, at Crystal Lake, Conn. (where he was affectionately known as “Billy”), while she was on vacation from Jamesport. After years of traversing the Long Island Sound to see each other, the couple married in 1959, settling down in Mattituck.

Bill will be best remembered as a kind and gentle man with a strong moral and spiritual compass. Always found with a smile on his face, he enjoyed cooking for his family, especially chicken parmigiana with all the fixings. He loved singing along with and attending concerts by Marshall Tucker, and even got a chance to meet the band in person backstage.

Bill always loved reading (a stack of newspapers sat by his side), listening to his police/fire scanner and visiting the local library. He also accomplished his bucket list adventures by parasailing, riding in a NASCAR race-car and skydiving (at 80 years old).

According to Bill, his greatest achievement was his everlasting dedication to the Lord. He was a man who not only spoke about Jesus but acted in his name.

Bill was incredibly committed to his family. He is survived by his best friend and wife of 62 years, Joanne; four children, Terry Taylor-Terry of Riverhead, Nancy Taylor-Woolley (Mark) of Mattituck, Maria Montgomery (Michael) of Mattituck and Brian Taylor (Gloria) of Lake San Marcos, Calif. He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Jasmine Corwin (Blake), Megan and Olivia Finn, and Christian, Carter and Taylor Montgomery; as well as three great-grandchildren: Lila, Quinn and Elsie Corwin. Bill was predeceased by his grandson, Ryan William Wheaton.

The family received visitors Feb. 6 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where funeral services were also held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Mattituck-Laurel Library in his honor. Interment, with U.S. Air Force honors, was held privately.

This is a paid notice.