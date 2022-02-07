Leonard Tyre of Calverton died Feb. 5, 2022, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. He was 62.

Mr. Tyre was born Aug. 15, 1959, in Riverhead, to Emma (Dixon) and Glenn Lee Tyre. He graduated from Riverhead High School and worked in maintenance at Brookhaven National Laboratory.

He was a member of First Baptist Church of Riverhead.

He is survived by three sons, Omar, Lamont and Robert, and two daughters, Jasmine and Jaylynn; four brothers and four sisters; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

The family will receive visitors at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at First Baptist Church, followed by a funeral service at noon.

Arrangements were handled by Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.