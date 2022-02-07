The Honorable Helen J. Rosenblum of Shelter Island died Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Stony Brook University Hospital.

The Family will receive visitors Friday, Feb. 11, from 4 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Shelter Island Funeral Home, with a firematic/EMS service at 6 p.m.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Our Lady of The Isle R.C. Church in Shelter Island Heights with Father Peter DeSanctis officiating.

Interment will follow at Shelter Island Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.