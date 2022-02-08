Advisory committee discusses marijuana regulations, Police identify man found dead at wooded encampment
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Advisory committee discusses marijuana regulations such as hours of operation
Police identify man found dead at tent encampment
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Head of Gracie Mansion Conservancy named head of Oysterponds Historical Society
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Dream Home: A pied-à-terre for the mariner in you
The List: Practice self care this Valentine’s Day
WEATHER
Cloudy skies are expected to clear this morning with a high temperature near 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 26.