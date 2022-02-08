Police say man lied about robbery in September

Riverhead Town police have charged a man for falsely claiming he was robbed at knifepoint in September.

Charles Tyler, 51, was charged with making a punishable false written statement after he allegedly admitted to police that he lied in his original statement.

Police received a 911 call at about 10 p.m. Sept. 17 for a report of a robbery in the parking lot of the Suffolk County Supreme Court in Riverhead. Mr. Tyler, whom police said is homeless, told officers he had been pushed to the ground by two men who stole $600 while displaying a knife.

When detectives responded, Mr. Tyler gave a written statement consistent with the initial report to the officers, police said. However, an “extensive investigation” determined that the robbery never occurred.

Mr. Tyler was interviewed again and admitted he lied in the statement. He was arrested on the misdemeanor charge, as well as a bench warrant out of Riverhead Justice Court.