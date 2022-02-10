Real Estate Transfers: Feb. 10, 2022

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated December 26, 2021-January 1, 2022.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Richardson Trust to Macua Pinto, Elmer, 8 Robert St (600-85-2-95.7), (R), $610,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Vistas Baiting Hollow to Pascale, Ronald, 1102 Fox Hill Dr, #1102 (600-40.4-1-2), (R), $462,000

• Vistas Baiting Hollow to Ferrara, Daniel, 3103 Fox Hill Dr, #3103 (600-40.4-1-14), (R), $469,000

• Walsh Jr, R & T & Brantuk, to NP Riverhead Industrial, 1743 Middle Rd (600-100-3-3), (V), $6,952,500

CALVERTON (11933)

• Cheslak, E, to Rozenbaum, Serge, 2606 Sound Ave (600-40-2-15.1), (R), $800,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Smith, A & Foyle, J, to McAllister, Malcolm, The Gloaming (1000-10-9-9), (R), $650,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Vilca, J & Bermejo, P, to Barios Batras, Elvira, 210 Riverside Ave (900-122-1-40.10), (R), $510,000

• Bock, F, by Administrator to Witt, Christopher, 125 Temple Ave (900-123-1-5.2), (V), $225,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Nemschick, M, to Killeen, Andrew, 370 Village Ln (1000-114-6-20), (R), $500,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Katrakazos, T & M, to Hillcrest House LLC, 450 Hillcrest Dr (1000-13-2-8.30), (R), $500,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Lebkuecher, R, by Executor to Costello, Kevin, 37130 Route 25 (1000-85-3-3), (R), $570,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Carr, B, to Kehl, Jo, 214 Rabbit Run (600-65-1-29.4), (R), $499,000

• Bostick, G, by Referee to JRE and C LLC, 417 Doctors Path (600-65-2-16), (R), $287,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Friedman, W, & Jacobson to Lyons, Michael, 140,138,121 West Neck & 44-11 (700-17-1-44.10), (R), $2,700,000

• Baker, M, to Carroll, Brian, 13 A & B Shore Rd & lt 10.001 (701-1-2-26), (R), $6,500,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• 1180 Long Creek Drive to Akivis, Maxim, 1180 Long Creek Dr (1000-55-4-11), (R), $890,000

• Zaneski, G, by Executor to Anderson, Richard, 2200 Boisseau Ave (1000-55-6-39), (R), $400,000

• Goggins Nickles, K, to Crozier, Christopher, 80 Orchard Rd (1000-66-2-58), (V), $300,000

• Jerdan-Forte Trust to Stromp, Stephen, 910 Oakwood Dr (1000-70-12-27), (R), $850,000

• de Conciliis, N, to Siemers, Todd, 515 Grange Rd (1000-75-4-16), (V), $303,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Michalouski, W, by Administrator to Butler Jr, Harold, 2 Oliver St (600-49-1-1), (R), $399,000

• Florio, D & N to Miller, Sonny, 7 Brookline Ct (600-96-1-13.25), (R), $955,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)