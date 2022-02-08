Longtime Southold resident Edward J. Erdman died on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at his home. He was 95 years old.

Edward was born June 16, 1926, in Bronx, N.Y., to Olga (Hildebrandt) and John Erdman. He was an accomplished, self-taught carpenter, having built three of his own homes from the ground up! He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold. He worked as the manager for A&P and as a technician for United Cerebral Palsy for many years. While working for UCP, he designed and manufactured many enabling devices for the disabled.

Predeceased by his wife, Margaret “Peggy” Erdman, in 2012, Edward is survived by his children, Daniel Erdman (Ellen) of Exton, Pa., Kevin Erdman (Mary Ellen) of Southold, Jackie Cestaro (Ray) of Floral Park, N.Y., and Edward Erdman (Julie) of Flanders; grandchildren Jennifer, Jonathan, Grace, Joseph, Michael, Kerri, Kara, Kevin, Nicholas, Mary, Raymond, Erin, Kellianne, Eamon and Emily; and 13 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Feb. 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, with Father John Barrett officiating. Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.

