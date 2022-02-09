East Hampton Airport remains on track for temporarily closing, Redistricting changes landscape of local districts

The plan to temporarily close the East Hampton Airport remains on track, officials say. (Credit: Courtesy of The Southampton Press)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

East Hampton Airport remains on track for temporarily closing, despite FAA warning

Redistricting changes landscape of local Assembly districts; Dems can seize 1st Congressional District

Police say man lied about robbery in September

Girls Basketball: SWR takes league title for itself with win over John Glenn

NORTHFORKER

Most Popular: Burton’s Bookstore, Greenport

Places to watch the Super Bowl on the North Fork

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 41 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 36.