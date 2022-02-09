East Hampton Airport remains on track for temporarily closing, Redistricting changes landscape of local districts
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
East Hampton Airport remains on track for temporarily closing, despite FAA warning
Redistricting changes landscape of local Assembly districts; Dems can seize 1st Congressional District
Police say man lied about robbery in September
Girls Basketball: SWR takes league title for itself with win over John Glenn
NORTHFORKER
Most Popular: Burton’s Bookstore, Greenport
Places to watch the Super Bowl on the North Fork
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 41 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 36.