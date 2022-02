Riverhead resident Anita Fishman died Feb. 7, 2022, at Acadia Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was 103.

She was born Jan. 5, 1919, in Philadelphia, Pa.

Ms. Fishman was a homemaker and is survived by her children, Richard Ragonese and Dolores Hoff.

Cremation will be private. Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.