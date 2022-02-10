David E. Doughty of Utica, N.Y., died suddenly at his home Jan. 25, 2022, at the age of 76.

He was born March 30, 1945, in Greenport, Long Island. Dave was the son of the late Donald and Janet (Tuthill) Doughty of Jamesport, N.Y.

He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Ellen and Mike Korsower of Sugar Loaf, N.Y., and his niece, Zoe Dolce, also of Sugar Loaf.

After graduating from Riverhead High School in 1963, Dave attended State University Agricultural and Technical College at Morrisville, N.Y. Upon graduation in 1965, the college hired him to set up their radio and closed-circuit TV station.

A few years later he was hired by radio station WTLB of the Utica area, and eventually became their chief broadcast engineer, maintaining their many stations over the years. He enjoyed collecting antique radios, cross-country skiing with his huskies and vacations on Cape Cod.

David was a wonderful son and brother. He will be missed by his family, friends and Antique Radio Forum members.

There will be a private ceremony for his cremains at a later date.

