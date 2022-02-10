Phyllis D. Anderson-Thomas of Riverhead died Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. She was 71 years old.

Phyllis was born Aug. 2, 1950, in Richmond, Va., to Eleanor (Bently) and William Henry Anderson. One of three children, she would go on to graduate from Riverhead High School. After high school, she attended Stony Brook University.

Over the years, Phyllis worked at Shoreham Nuclear Power Plant, the Internal Revenue Service, as a certified nursing assistant for Quality Care Nursing in Riverhead and as a mortgage teller for Riverhead Savings Bank. She was baptized at First Baptist Church in Riverhead. She loved music, especially gospel music.

Predeceased by her parents and her brother James O. Anderson, Phyllis is survived by her son, Bryant Anderson of Riverhead; grandchildren Elisha Anderson, Heaven Anderson and Ahlai Felder; brother David Anderson and his wife, Marilyn; and companion Shelton Hughes Sr. of Flanders.

Viewing services will be held at 1 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Homegoing services will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Riverhead Cemetery.

