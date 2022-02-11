Wading River FD names first female chief, $5M Calverton intersection project could begin in 2024
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Wading River FD installs first woman as chief
Construction on proposed improvements to intersections in Calverton, Greenport could begin in 2024, DOT says
Principal: ‘Harmful, ingestible substance’ may be circulating through Riverhead HS
Driver seriously injured after crashing into Riverhead School District bus
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
‘Save Mattituck Inlet’ effort grows with campaign against Strong’s Marine proposal
NORTHFORKER
Family behind Montauk’s 668 The Gig Shack acquires Elbow East in Southold
North Fork Open Houses: Eight listings for the week of Feb. 12
Our favorite Buffalo Wings on the North Fork
Podcast: Inside the February issue of Northforker magazine
WEATHER
It will be mostly sunny today with a high near 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 41.
Partly sunny skies are forecast on Saturday with a high near 48 degrees and there’s a chance of light rain and snow on Sunday.