Wading River FD names first female chief, $5M Calverton intersection project could begin in 2024

Denise Gluck was installed as chief of Wading River Fire Department during a Jan. 10 ceremony. (Credit: Tara Smith)

Here are the headlines for Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Wading River FD installs first woman as chief

Construction on proposed improvements to intersections in Calverton, Greenport could begin in 2024, DOT says

Principal: ‘Harmful, ingestible substance’ may be circulating through Riverhead HS

Driver seriously injured after crashing into Riverhead School District bus

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

‘Save Mattituck Inlet’ effort grows with campaign against Strong’s Marine proposal

NORTHFORKER

Family behind Montauk’s 668 The Gig Shack acquires Elbow East in Southold

North Fork Open Houses: Eight listings for the week of Feb. 12

Our favorite Buffalo Wings on the North Fork

Podcast: Inside the February issue of Northforker magazine

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny today with a high near 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 41.

Partly sunny skies are forecast on Saturday with a high near 48 degrees and there’s a chance of light rain and snow on Sunday.