Cops: Riverhead man killed in head-on crash

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

A Riverhead man died in a head-on crash early Thursday morning in Flanders, according to Southampton Town police.

Oniel-Alcides Aguilar-Guillen, 30, was driving southbound on County Road 104 when he lost control of his 2008 Toyota Tundra. The vehicle crossed into the northbound lane and struck a 2018 Ford pickup head-on, police said.

Mr. Aguilar-Guillen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford, Michael Algozzino, 62, of East Quogue, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life threatening, police said.

The crash occurred just before 6:30 a.m. near Pleasure Drive. Southampton police responded along with East Quogue Fire Department and East Quogue Volunteer Ambulance. New York State Police also assisted with road closures.

Southampton Town detectives responded to conduct an investigation to the crash. Anyone with information can contact police at 631-702-2230.

Several early morning crashes were reported throughout the East End resulting in road closures Thursday. A portion of Sunrise Highway in the Center Moriches area was closed when a Bay Shore man was killed in a single-vehicle crash at about 5:30 a.m., according to Suffolk County police. A portion of County Road 48 in Southold was closed after a single-car crash at about 6:30 a.m. resulted in a downed utility pole and lines, according to Southold Town police.

The National Weather Service had issued a special weather statement early Thursday urging drivers to use caution due to icy spots as temperatures were near freezing along with patchy fog and freezing fog.