Riverhead resident Hardges Wilson Sr. died Feb. 6, 2022, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 91.

Mr. Wilson was born April 12, 1930, in Metter, Ga., to George and Maddaloni Wilson. He married Emma Lee Dekle Dec. 8, 1951, in Georgia.

He worked for Lebanon Chemical Corporation and Long Island Cauliflower Association, and was the owner of Hardges Wilson Sanitation.

Family said he enjoyed playing the lottery, shopping and being with friends.

Predeceased by his wife, in 1996, and his daughter Essie Lee Wilson, he is survived by his children Mary Lou Wilson of Brentwood, Gladys Wilson of Riverhead, Hardges Jr., of Virginia, Roger, of Hampton Bays, and James, of Southampton; his sisters, Sylvia Wilson and Mildred Wilson of East Islip; his brothers, George, of California and Wallace, of Mastic; 11 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at Riverhead Cemetery.