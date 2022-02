The National Weather Service urged drivers to use caution Sunday evening as a heavy band formed over Long Island and began to cover roads. (Credit: NWS)

The Riverhead Central School District will operate on a two-hour delay Monday after steady snow fell throughout the day Sunday.

A winter weather advisory has been in effect until midnight, according to the National Weather Service, which cautioned for slippery road conditions.

The NWS said mostly sunny skies are expected Monday with a high near 25. Wind chill values are expected to be between zero and 10 and winds of 17 to 22 mph are expected.