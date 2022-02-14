Two-hour delay for all schools in Riverhead Town Monday, Dawn Thomas to serve as parade grand marshal
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Two-hour delay planned for all schools in Riverhead Town Monday
After pandemic upended 2020 parade, Dawn Thomas to return as grand marshal of Jamesport St. Patrick’s Day parade
Sound Justice Initiative program aims to expand educational opportunities to incarcerated individuals
Railroad avenue development to feature 243-unit apartment complex, parking garage
Wrestling: SWR’s Steimel wins Division II county title
Column: Ten years ago, after Super Bowl XLVI, my life changed
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
New civic association forms for Southold-Peconic
Veterans Day Wedding Giveback returning to Brecknock Hall
Program aimed at helping parents improve their English to resume after pandemic quickly brought it to halt
Wrestling: Mattituck’s Sparaccio wins county title, Most Outstanding Wrestler award
Boys Basketball: Ex-Settler coaches Pierson to playoff win over alma mater
NORTHFORKER
Fight off cabin fever with these tips for your home
Fire cider: A tonic for whatever ails you
Farmstand to Plate: A North Fork take on a New Orleans Po’boy
One Minute on the North Fork: Valentine’s Day at Disset Chocolate
Let’s Talk about Wellness: Local doctors on things they want their patients to know
Shop Local: Staying farm fresh in February
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 29 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 10.