Albert Mack, a lifelong resident of Riverhead, died Feb. 9, 2022. He was 72.

Albert is survived by his five children, Albert “Buddy,” Dena, Derek, Shalena and Brandon; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Feb. 14, between 3 and 8 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Feb. 15, at Galilee Church of God in Christ in Riverhead, with viewing at 10 a.m. and services at 11. A committal service will follow immediately at Sound Avenue Cemetery in Northville.