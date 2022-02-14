Flanders resident Barbara Toney died Feb. 11, 2022, at Good Shepherd Hospice in Port Jefferson. She was 74.

Born Oct. 26, 1957, in Riverhead, she was the daughter of William and Dorothy (Harris) Toney.

Ms. Toney worked as an administrator for St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson.

She is survived by her partner of 31 years, Ulysses “Sonny” Pietri; her brother, William (Frances) Toney; and her sister, Martha Price.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Feb. 14, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Riverhead Cemetery.

