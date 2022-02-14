Riverhead resident Gary Jayne died Feb. 9, 2022, at his home. He was 83.

He was born Nov. 12, 1938, to Forrest and Geraldine (Scavelle) Jayne.

Mr. Jayne served in the U.S. Navy from 1957 to 1962. He worked as a reactor operator at Brookhaven National Laboratory and was a member of Riverhead Church of Christ.

He is survived by his wife, Mae; his children, Sherri Lynn Freeman, Ondrey Miles, Gary Jayne Jr. and Shatinam Jayne; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Feb. 22, from 10 a.m. to noon at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will follow at noon at Riverhead Church of Christ. Burial will take place at 1:30 p.m. at Calverton National Cemetery.