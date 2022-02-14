Mamie A. ‘Dolly’ Lawson

Mamie A. “Dolly” Lawson was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. She was 82 years old.

Dolly was the daughter of Mamie J. (Bates) and Elliot M. Funn. She was born in Mattituck, N.Y., on June 13, 1939, the fourth child of eight children. She grew up in a loving and spiritual home and was affectionately referred to as “Dolly” by her brothers and sisters due to her doll-like features, dimples and sweet disposition. She treasured her family and cherished every moment with them.

Raised in her hometown, she graduated in 1957 from Mattituck High School, where she was secretary of her junior class, a member of the basketball, volleyball, soccer and baseball teams and participated in the minstrel show, press club and prom committee. She loved being a cheerleader and was known for executing perfect cartwheels.

She married the love of her life, Freddie Lawson, on June 5, 1960, in Mattituck. With their union, there were no children; however, Dolly embraced the many children in her life and showered them with love and kindness. She was employed by the New York State and Local Retirement System, where she worked as a secretary for 35 years.

Dolly’s unwavering faith was the cornerstone by which she lived her life. She accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at the age of 12. She was a faithful and dedicated member of Unity Baptist Church. She served tirelessly throughout the years as church clerk and trustee, with Pastor’s Aid Ministry, and she supervised Kids of the Kingdom Choir. One of her greatest joys was singing in the church as a child and later the senior choir, McCain Gospel Choir and the Voices of Unity. She was blessed with a beautiful voice and loved to praise the Lord in song. Her memorable solos were “I Love to Praise Him,” “Jesus Be a Fence All Around Me” and “Twelve Gates to the City.”

Dolly was a warm, loving, special person who found joy in her faith, family and friends. She was known for her sweet smile, warm spirit, good nature and quiet strength. She was loving, outgoing, funny, silly at times and just simply like no other. She was the very essence of compassion, devotion and selflessness, reflected in her tireless and loving support of family and friends throughout her life. She doted on those she loved and cherished the memories of the time she spent with her late mother and late Aunt Mattie. She rarely missed a Sunday visit with Aunt Alice and shared a special bond with her sisters. The doctors, nurses and care professionals were touched by her sweetness and good nature. Her charming and youthful personality warmed the hearts of all she met. To know Dolly was to love her.

Dolly was a beautiful soul who made the world a better place. She touched countless lives across multiple generations through the warmth, love and compassion she showed to all. She will be remembered for her kind and generous spirit and will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know her.

Dolly was predeceased by her husband, Freddie; her parents, Mamie and Elliot; and siblings Elliot Funn, James Funn, Sally Gill and Gloria Patterson. She leaves to cherish her memory siblings Louise Heyliger (LeRoy), Octavia Carter (Chester) and Frances Drummond (Forrest); sisters-in-law Joyce Funn and Heidi Funn; brothers-in-law Russell Patterson and Ronnie Lawson; nieces and nephews LeRoy Heyliger Jr., Juanita McKinney, Yvonne Heyliger, Christina Carter Santos, Duane Drummond, Renee Ritchie, Wendell Gill, Ladonis Reynolds, Wayne Funn, Darrell Funn, Adriane Irby, Cynthia Morgan, Joey Patterson, Jamie Funn and Tara Funn; Aunt Alice Funn; Eddie; Rashad; Kwanita; a host of cousins, friends and her Unity Baptist Church family.

Viewing services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at Unity Baptist Church in Mattituck, followed immediately by homegoing services at 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will take place at Calverton National Cemetery.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.

This is a paid notice.