Daily Update: Exhibit honors ‘Unsung Heroes’ during Black History Month

The ‘Unsung Heroes Who Shaped America’ exhibit at Riverhead Free Library features artifacts on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and more. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

The daily update is a briefing on what's happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Exhibit honors ‘Unsung Heroes’ during Black History Month

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Proposal to broadly legalize accessory dwelling units receives local criticism

NORTHFORKER

Eat your way across the North Fork every night of the week

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature near 54 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There will be rain tonight with high winds and a low around 53.