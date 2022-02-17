Manorville resident Donald F. Lewis died Feb. 13, 2022, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 74.

Born Aug. 12, 1947, in Brooklyn, he was the son of Albert and Catherine (Leddy) Lewis. Following graduation from high school, he served with the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968.

Mr. Lewis worked in loading and logistics for Canada Dry Bottling Corp. in College Point, N.Y.

He is survived by his daughter, Jessica Lewis-Green, and five grandchildren.

Cremation was private. Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, at Calverton National Cemetery.

Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.

