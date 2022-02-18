Riverhead Town to distribute 1,200 at-home COVID-19 tests Tuesday

At-home COVID-19 tests will be distributed to Riverhead residents Tuesday.

Riverhead Town residents can receive a free at-home COVID-19 test at one of two locations Tuesday, according to the supervisor’s office.

Suffolk County provided Riverhead with 1,200 rapid COVID-19 test kids for distribution to the community at no cost. Each kit consists of two tests.

Distribution will be done from noon to 4 p.m. at Town Hall at 200 Howell Ave. in Riverhead and the Aquebogue Senior Center at 60 Shade Tree Lane.

A county vaccination clinic will be held Wednesday at Riverhead Free Library from 1 to 5 p.m. First, second, third and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available to everyone who is eligible. Residents who have appointments will have priority. Walk-ins are welcome and people should arrive at least 1/2-hour before the scheduled close. A parent or legal guardian is required to provide consent for children ages 5-17 to receive the vaccine.

More information on scheduling can be found here.

New cases of COVID-19 continue to fall as the positivity rate in Suffolk County now stands at 2.8% on a seven-day average, or 14.1 cases per 100,000 residents. There were 201 new cases reported Wednesday along with six fatalities.