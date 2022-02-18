Real Estate Transfers: Feb. 18, 2022

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, January 2-8, 2022.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Fallica, M, to Didonato Jr, Benedict, 65 Wake Robin Ln (600-45-6-6), (R), $650,000

• Milowski, T & Dris, A, to Llamas Fajardo, Mario, 21 Bell Ave (600-85-3-37), (R), $200,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Vistas Baiting Hollow to Marino, Philip, 4103 Fox Hill Dr, Unit 4103 (600-40.4-1-20), (R), $403,500

CALVERTON (11933)

• Sudlow, J, to Tocci, Paulo, 2101 Sound Ave (600-60-2-8), (R), $435,000

• Martin, R, & Fuoco, J, to Miller, Keith, 19 Mastro Ct (600-80-2-2.21), (R), $605,000

• Kowalski/Lehman, C to Huber, William, 116 Timber Dr (600-97-1-43), (R), $480,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Pavone, T & L & J & A to Falkenbach, Diana, 3650 Eugenes Rd (1000-97-8-6), (R), $875,000

• Rimor Development to Heineman, Geoffrey, Harvest Pointe, Home 89 (1000-102.1-2-33), (C), $855,000

• Cifarelli, D & L, to 1335 New Suffolk Road LLC, 1335 New Suffolk Rd (1000-109-7-9.3), (C), $875,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Sinning, M, to Faruque, Mohamme, 106 Point Rd (900-122-1-53), (R), $540,000

• Taldone, V, to Rivera, Manuel, 219 Flanders Blvd (900-145-3-17.3), (R), $665,000

• Crawford, P, to Barreto, Segundo, 48 Elm Ave (900-148-5-13), (R), $480,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Leslie LLC to ERGA LLC, 340 Robinson Rd (1000-34-5-13), (R), $2,100,000

• Sporea, I & V, to Rothman, Eric, 1180 Cedarfields Dr (1000-40-5-1.32), (R), $645,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Theobalt/Cullen, L, to Newman, Gabriel, 24 Circle Dr (600-68-4-34), (R), $550,000

• Elling, T & L, to Crinnion, Robert, 9 Holly Tree Ln (600-69-3-12), (R), $785,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Goffredo, M, to Janusas, Andrew, 1000 Summit Dr (1000-106-2-3), (V), $355,000

• Thirkield, C & I, to Regan, Michael, 705 Captain Kidd Dr (1000-106-5-8), (R), $649,000

• North Fork Project to Cruz, Carl, 5200 Mill Rd (1000-106-6-7), (R), $950,000

• Signature Five Loan to BrooklynTimber Investors, 4935 Bergen Ave (1000-113-2-1.2), (V), $700,000

• Russo Jr, D, to Kanarvogel, Ian, 1200 Rosewood Dr (1000-113-2-23), (R), $799,999

• 1805 Laurel Way LLC to Ferrara, Daniel, 1805 Laurel Way (1000-121-4-24), (V), $350,000

• Jordan, V, to Ramirez Lazaro, Seberino, 9330 Sound Ave (1000-122-2-4), (R), $652,575

• Murphy, K, to Rabinowitz, Steven, 3265 Park Ave (1000-123-8-22.4), (R), $1,335,000

• Factory Avenue Partners to Falussy Jr, Aloysius, 1480 Factory Ave (1000-142-1-4), (R), $700,000

• 10898 Main Road, Inc. to Gildersleeve III, William, 10780 Route 25 (1000-143-3-4.1), (C), $550,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Di Leo, F & L, to Katrakazos, Themis, 2395 Grandview Dr (1000-14-2-3.18), (V), $700,000

• Mollo, N, to Fisher, Tracy, 1000 Soundview Rd (1000-15-3-26), (R), $1,449,000

• Garrels/HoblockTrust to Loam Haven LLC, 395 Tabor Rd (1000-27-1-11), (V), $775,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Dipetta & Carlson, Dipet to Suffolk Branch LLC, 5161 Sound Ave (600-21-2-18.11), (R), $355,000

• McKeown, M, to New Level Properties LLC, 5185 Sound Ave (600-21-2-18.13), (R), $425,000

• Izzo, J & E, to Krause, Carl, 31 Bellflower Ct (600-43-5-3), (R), $705,000

• Berrios, N, to Sundrop LLC, 28 Chris’ Sundrop Ct (600-43-5-37), (R), $900,000

• James, R ,& Oliva, K, to DeJesus, Francisco, 35 Oak Dr (600-65-1-26), (R), $390,000

• Kraft Family Trust to Coscetta, Thomas, 91 Saddle Lakes Dr (600-82.2-1-91), (R), $419,000

• Walling, F & R, to Cholodenko, Mary, 175 Scenic Lake Dr (600-82.2-1-175), (R), $530,000

• Evans, R & T, to Gabrielsen, Georgia, 20 Blackberry Commons (600-109.1-1-20), (R), $340,000

• Bloss, J & E, to Gomez, Carlos, 129 Sunrise Ave (600-111-2-24), (R), $565,000

• Simms, L, to County of Suffolk, 1501,1581 & lot 56 W Main St (600-119-2-58), (V), $1,098,300

• Zambzryski, L by Executors to Kirk, Eric, 525 Raynor Ave (600-123-1-7), (R), $200,000

• Venky, Vishnu LLC to Vivi Properties LLC, 28-30 E Main St (600-128-6-57.3), (C), $725,000

• Herrera, R & Loaiza, L to WB Properties LLC, 130 Maple Ave (600-129-2-31), (R), $275,000

• Kondaur Capital LLC to K & D Port Properties Corp, 625 E Main St (600-129-5-12), (R), $272,500

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• McClellan Trust to O’Connor, Sandra, 59 West Neck Rd (700-14-2-10), (R), $950,000

• Ellinger, J & M, to Canada, Brent, 33 Westmoreland Dr (700-18-1-45.1), (R), $2,525,000

• Williams, J, to Hansen, Christian, 1 Strawberry Ln (700-19-2-16.2), (V), $340,000

• Binder, D & S, to Salt House SI, LLC, 15 Montclair Ave (700-22-2-60), (R), $4,900,000

• Baddeley, G, to Jamal Revocable Trust, Sumayah, 133 S Ferry Rd (700-24-1-46), (R), $1,584,706

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Van Duzer Appliance to Ferrell Gas L.P., 46155 CR 48 (1000-55-2-24.4), (C), $1,489,362

• Danzer, M & K, to Gagen, Paul, 425 Tuthill Rd Ext (1000-55-6-15.16), (R), $910,000

• Nastasi, J & Ieraci, A, to Bushker II, LLC, 7005 Soundview Ave (1000-59-6-2), (R), $1,315,000

• Doroski Family LP to C5 48 LLC, 915 CR 48 (1000-69-2-3), (V), $1,200,000

• Hughes, L, to Ellsworth, Stephen, 555 Meadow Ct #11C (1000-87.1-1-11), (C), $1,126,000

• Adimey, M, & Lugris, V, to Cramer, Andrew, 21515 Soundview Ave (1000-135-1-5), (R), $1,900,000

• Mastronardi, G, to Simegiatos, Vassiliki & Despina, 505 Grove Rd (1000-135-3-49), (R), $670,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Flanagan, K to Beeman, Victor, 92 Cliff Rd W (600-32-1-51), (R), $420,000

• Butkiewicz, D & T, to Liegey, Julitette, 71 19th St (600-53-2-3), (R), $445,000

• Martin, P & L, to Stubits, Richard, 74 Emerald Ln (600-55-3-19), (R), $505,000

• Barsch, F & J, to Barsch, Kenneth, 6210 N Country Rd (600-57-1-3), (R), $970,000

• Gaudioso, J & K, to Zuckerbrot, Stephen, 22 Laurel Hollow Ct (600-75-1-5.2), (R), $850,000

• Seabrook, F to Hill, Eternity, 1791 Wading River Manorville Rd (600-75-3-11.1), (R), $599,990

• Gulino III, G, to Londoiro, Anthony, 67 Imperial Way (600-75-3-16), (R), $810,000

• Lutz, J, to Bianco, Thomas, 8 Cricket Ct (600-114-1-39.26), (R), $570,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)