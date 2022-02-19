Blotters: Shirley man charged for thefts at Home Depot, Lowe’s

Riverhead Town police arrested a Shirley man on three counts of grand larceny for thefts at the Home Depot and Lowe’s stores on Route 58.

Salvatore Paulette, 32, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny for a Jan. 18 theft at the Riverhead Home Depot, police said., and two additional counts of grand larceny for thefts that police say occurred on Jan. 17 and 18 at Lowe’s.

Mr. Paulette was already in custody at the Suffolk County Correctional Facility on prior charges that occurred in the Suffolk County Police jurisdiction, police said.

• Riverhead police received a report of possible shots fired at the downtown restaurant Craft’d at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, witnesses said no shooting had taken place, but a man had menaced a patron of the bar and had just left.

Officers were provided a description of the suspect and he was located nearby.

The victim identified the suspect and a gun was recovered, police said. The suspect, Christopher Drew, 34, was arrested and charged with second-degree menacing, according to police.

• Shurvell Rush, age and address unavailable, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest after being arrested at Lucky Wines & Liquors on West Main Street last Wednesday afternoon.

• Two women stole $1,234 worth of clothing from the Tommy Hilfiger store at Tanger Outlet last Thursday night and fled in an unknown direction, according to police.

• Police received two reports Friday afternoon of a man on black mountain bike, wearing Under Armour, gray sweatpants and a USMC hoodie trying to gain entry to cars on Northville Turnpike and Ostrander Avenue.

• Kevin Bullock, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident Friday night on Wading River Manor Road. Additional information was not available.

• Ruth Quinteros, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated at 1 a.m. Saturday on Northville Turnpike.

• Southampton police arrested a Flanders man in his hometown on Saturday for open alcohol consumption.

29-year-old Whilman Zambranorosado emerged from a vehicle stopped for an infraction while holding a Modelo beer can concealed by a brown paper bag, according to a police report. Mr. Zambranorosado, who was a passenger, was arrested for possessing an open container. He did not have identification and was not on file.

Mr. Zambranorosado was transported to police headquarters for fingerprinting, where it was discovered he had lied about his name and date of birth.

Mr. Zambranorosado has been charged with open consumption of an alcoholic beverage and false personation. The driver of the vehicle was given a citation and released.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.