PBMC weighing options for future of Mercy building, Another candidate joins 1st District race

Here are the headlines for Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.

PBMC weighing options for future of Mercy building

With lines redrawn for Congressional districts, another candidate joins race for First District

Riverhead Town officials outline next steps for update to comprehensive plan

Investigation in suspected overdoses at H.S. shows no evidence of fentanyl, illicit narcotics, police say

‘Offensive, repulsive and insulting.’ Members of NAACP condemn historical societies for sharing ‘reprehensible’ material

Riverhead Town to distribute 1,200 at-home COVID-19 tests Tuesday

She’s helping Southold students far beyond the classroom

A cup of calm during a Cha Dao ceremony

The Sommelier Sessions: Amy Racine of North Fork Table & Inn

One Minute on the North Fork: Microgreens at Koppert Cress USA

Shelter Island homes for sale with both a pool and a fireplace

LongIslandle is a local take on the addictive Wordle game

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 52 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 31.